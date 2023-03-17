Scotiabank Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$75.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,404 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $77,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

