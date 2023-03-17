Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.91.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

SWN stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 250,074 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 616.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 998,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,964,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,693,000 after buying an additional 2,091,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

