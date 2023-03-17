Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €99.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €77.50 ($83.33) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($89.25) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($87.10) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of BNR opened at €66.92 ($71.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €69.59 and a 200-day moving average of €65.04. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($60.48).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

