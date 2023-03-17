StockNews.com Downgrades Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to Sell

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.69. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

