Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at DA Davidson

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of TUP opened at $2.46 on Monday. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.24.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

