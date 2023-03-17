Gogoro (GGR) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gogoro to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million -$98.91 million -7.87 Gogoro Competitors $750.40 billion $2.45 billion 12.68

Gogoro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -25.84% -35.10% -11.87% Gogoro Competitors -4,074.73% -25.00% -11.63%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Gogoro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gogoro and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Gogoro Competitors 844 2214 3040 137 2.40

Gogoro presently has a consensus target price of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 62.90%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 42.32%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gogoro rivals beat Gogoro on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Gogoro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.