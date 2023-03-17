Analysts Issue Forecasts for General Electric’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for General Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric stock opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,065.67, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

