DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $13.35 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $13.35 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Argus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.30.

Shares of DKS opened at $146.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,997 shares of company stock valued at $38,408,991. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.