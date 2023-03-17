RS Group (LON:RS1) Lifted to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RS1. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.31) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 950 ($11.58) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RS Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,038.33 ($12.65).

RS Group Stock Performance

LON RS1 opened at GBX 910.50 ($11.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 961.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 966.17. The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,655.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

