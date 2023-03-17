Smith & Nephew’s (SN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.06) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,480 ($18.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.65) to GBX 1,410 ($17.18) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,405.50 ($17.13).

SN stock opened at GBX 1,174.50 ($14.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. The stock has a market cap of £10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,614.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,168.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,095.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15,238.10%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

