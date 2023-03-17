TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) vs. Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Financial Review

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of TAL Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Udemy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TAL Education Group has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Udemy has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAL Education Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Udemy 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TAL Education Group and Udemy, as reported by MarketBeat.

TAL Education Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential downside of 6.82%. Udemy has a consensus target price of $16.80, indicating a potential upside of 82.81%. Given Udemy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than TAL Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares TAL Education Group and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAL Education Group -15.81% -5.27% -4.21% Udemy -24.46% -41.24% -20.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TAL Education Group and Udemy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAL Education Group $4.39 billion N/A -$1.14 billion ($0.32) -18.78 Udemy $629.10 million 2.12 -$153.88 million ($1.08) -8.51

Udemy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAL Education Group. TAL Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Udemy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Udemy beats TAL Education Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

