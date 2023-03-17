J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.51) to GBX 213 ($2.60) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 248.25 ($3.03).

J Sainsbury Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 254.50 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 272.20 ($3.32). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 256.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 223.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,023.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

