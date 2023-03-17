Supermarket Income REIT’s (SUPR) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 85 ($1.04) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 87.80 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 82.75 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.65). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 798.18, a P/E/G ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,454.55%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

