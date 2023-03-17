Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 300 ($3.66).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Spirent Communications Trading Down 2.4 %

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 168.10 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,293.08, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.28. Spirent Communications has a one year low of GBX 167 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 294 ($3.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,615.38%.

In other news, insider Bill Thomas purchased 27,431 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £49,924.42 ($60,846.34). In related news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($33,638.03). Also, insider Bill Thomas acquired 27,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £49,924.42 ($60,846.34). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,936. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Further Reading

