Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.93) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

WOSG stock opened at GBX 768.50 ($9.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,631.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 893.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 863.39. Watches of Switzerland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 632.50 ($7.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,224 ($14.92).

In related news, insider Bill Floydd sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.15), for a total transaction of £6,780.62 ($8,264.01). 4.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

