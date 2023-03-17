Critical Survey: Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Freight Technologies and Capgemini, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Freight Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capgemini 0 2 3 0 2.60

Freight Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 952.08%. Capgemini has a consensus price target of $211.50, indicating a potential upside of 479.93%. Given Freight Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than Capgemini.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capgemini has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Capgemini shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freight Technologies and Capgemini’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies $24.64 million 0.08 -$2.15 million N/A N/A Capgemini $23.18 billion 1.37 $1.63 billion N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Freight Technologies beats Capgemini on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Freight Technologies, Inc. develops and operates a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Capgemini

(Get Rating)

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The company was founded by Serge Kampf on October 1, 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Freight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.