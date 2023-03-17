Reviewing First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and California Beach Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.26 $6.91 million $0.12 129.43 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

96.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 3 5 0 2.63 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.11, indicating a potential upside of 29.50%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 0.95% 1.33% 0.64% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 7.59, suggesting that its stock price is 659% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

