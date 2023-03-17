FY2027 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Raised by Analyst

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after buying an additional 833,651 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.