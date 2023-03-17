Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Critical Contrast

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Paragon 28 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Paragon 28 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of NeuroPace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Paragon 28 and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 -37.12% -39.97% -25.77% NeuroPace -103.43% -97.12% -39.06%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 $181.38 million 8.64 -$67.33 million ($0.89) -19.96 NeuroPace $45.52 million 1.93 -$47.08 million ($1.92) -1.82

This table compares Paragon 28 and NeuroPace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NeuroPace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paragon 28. Paragon 28 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroPace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Paragon 28 has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroPace has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paragon 28 and NeuroPace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 3 0 3.00 NeuroPace 1 0 2 0 2.33

Paragon 28 currently has a consensus price target of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 61.04%. NeuroPace has a consensus price target of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 161.90%. Given NeuroPace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than Paragon 28.

Summary

Paragon 28 beats NeuroPace on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc. designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems. The company also provides precision guide technology for various procedures consisting of fusion, a procedure to address bunion deformities that fuses two bones on the big toe; first tarsometatarsal arthrodesis; and metatarsal osteotomy for bunion correction, medial column beaming for charcot foot reconstruction, ankle fusion plating, and NC joint arthrodesis. In addition, it offers monster, mini monster, and joust beaming screw systems for use in bone reconstruction, osteotomy, arthrodesis, joint fusion, ligament fixation, fracture repair, and fracture fixation; and APEX 3D total ankle replacement systems; total talus spacers to replace the talus and bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot. Further, the company provides bunion or hallux valgus correction systems, including nail systems phantom intramedullary nail systems for the treatment of severe hallux valgus; and various orthobiologics comprising bone wedges, grafts, demineralized bone matrices, bone void fillers, synthetic materials, amniotic products, and a biocompatible collagen matrix, as well as PRESERVE bone graft systems for homologous application. Additionally, it offers soft tissue fixation systems, titanium sprayed polyetheretherketone implants, nitinol staple systems, stabilization systems, and curved instruments. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About NeuroPace

(Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. It sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.