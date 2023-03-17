FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Randstad in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Randstad’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Randstad presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Randstad Trading Up 1.9 %

Randstad Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.24. Randstad has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.

