FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Randstad in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Randstad’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.
Separately, Barclays downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Randstad presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
Randstad Trading Up 1.9 %
Randstad Company Profile
Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Randstad (RANJY)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.