Barrington Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methode Electronics in a research note issued on Monday, March 13th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the electronics maker will earn $2.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
