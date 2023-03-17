Theravance Biopharma, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Saha expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year. The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TBPH. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Theravance Biopharma

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,646 shares of company stock worth $88,120 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.