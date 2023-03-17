Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cellectis S.A.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Cellectis in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $7.12 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cellectis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 133,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 106,125 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cellectis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.
Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.
