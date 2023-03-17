Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.80 Per Share

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $8.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.85. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2025 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HES. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $120.79 on Wednesday. Hess has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.