Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCYGet Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ONCY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $88.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

