Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 6th.

ONC opened at C$1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.07. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of C$1.06 and a 1 year high of C$3.10. The stock has a market cap of C$116.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

