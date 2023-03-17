Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($3.90) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri forecasts that the company will earn ($3.90) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.42) per share.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.39. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $84,466.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,403.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $84,466.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,403.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $144,483.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,592,820.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

