Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have commented on SYM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on Symbotic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,203.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock worth $781,379. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.14. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

