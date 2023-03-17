LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.14.

LCII has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.46. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $139.89.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.