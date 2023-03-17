Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) vs. Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Head-To-Head Review

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) and Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Quebecor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Kakaku.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Quebecor pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kakaku.com pays an annual dividend of $9.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 77.2%. Quebecor pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kakaku.com pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quebecor N/A N/A N/A Kakaku.com N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quebecor and Kakaku.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Quebecor and Kakaku.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quebecor N/A N/A N/A $1.50 15.16 Kakaku.com N/A N/A N/A $43.08 0.30

Kakaku.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quebecor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quebecor and Kakaku.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quebecor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kakaku.com 0 2 1 0 2.33

Quebecor presently has a consensus target price of $33.94, indicating a potential upside of 49.44%. Given Quebecor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Quebecor is more favorable than Kakaku.com.

Summary

Quebecor beats Kakaku.com on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services. The Media segment incudes an over-the-air television network and specialty television services; the operation of soundstage and equipment leasing and post-production services for the film and television industries; and the printing, publishing, and distribution of daily newspapers. The Sports and Entertainment segment encompass the management of the Videotron Centre show production, sporting and cultural events management, and the production of music. The company was founded by Pierre Péladeau in 1950 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet services through its website Kakaku.com. It operates through the following segments: Internet Media and Finance. The Internet Media segment includes customer support services, advertising services, sales support, information provision, Tabelog business, 4Travel business, and others, such as external media articles. The Finance segment includes the foreign exchange margin trading and insurance services. It also provides the price margins of products and other information of merchandise and services that include personal computers, home electronics, broadband and mobile phone telecommunication fees, food, drink, interiors and cosmetics. The company was founded on December 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

