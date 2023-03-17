Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.73. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $441.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.90 million. Analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

