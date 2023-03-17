Financial Contrast: Tenon Medical (TNON) versus The Competition

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) is one of 228 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tenon Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Tenon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tenon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tenon Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -2,737.63% -653.61% -147.49% Tenon Medical Competitors -1,305.62% -152.50% -26.85%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tenon Medical Competitors 987 3588 7790 180 2.57

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tenon Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tenon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.89%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.75%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenon Medical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $691,000.00 -$18.92 million -0.65 Tenon Medical Competitors $1.13 billion $57.96 million 1.59

Tenon Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. Tenon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tenon Medical rivals beat Tenon Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

