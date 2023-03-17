Analysts Set Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Price Target at $24.93

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTYGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €23.30 ($25.05) to €22.80 ($24.52) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($26.88) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

