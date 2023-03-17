Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.30.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLDP shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solid Power in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Solid Power stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.44 million, a P/E ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.64. Solid Power has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Power by 8.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Power by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
