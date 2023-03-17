Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$18.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.20. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

