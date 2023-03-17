Brokerages Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) PT at $37.83

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.00%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

