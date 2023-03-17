Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.50.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €170.00 ($182.80) to €175.00 ($188.17) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Stock Performance
Dassault Aviation Société anonyme stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $108.08 and a 52-week high of $183.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.98.
About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme
Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
