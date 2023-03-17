Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

NYSE SONY opened at $86.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $107.52.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,816,000 after buying an additional 4,503,375 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,906 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,606,000. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,332,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 268,624 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

