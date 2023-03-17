Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in February

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.94.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

About Anglo American Platinum

(Get Rating)

See Also

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.