CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Down 5.1% in February

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 9,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

COMM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. CommScope has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 2,089.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

