Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in February

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 461,800 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 486,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Grenke Stock Performance

Shares of GKSGF opened at 28.25 on Friday. Grenke has a 12 month low of 21.56 and a 12 month high of 28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 25.77.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

