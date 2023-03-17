Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in February

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 461,800 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 486,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Grenke Stock Performance
Shares of GKSGF opened at 28.25 on Friday. Grenke has a 12 month low of 21.56 and a 12 month high of 28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 25.77.
