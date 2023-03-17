Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the February 13th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Evolv Technologies Trading Up 15.3 %

EVLVW opened at $0.48 on Friday. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolv Technologies news, Director Kevin M. Charlton bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,856.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Charlton purchased 8,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,856.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,808 shares of company stock valued at $166,919.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolv Technologies stock. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVLVW Get Rating ) by 4,868.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,556 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace; Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics; and Evolv Edge to detect non-metallic explosive devices, explosive devices, firearms, and tactical knives without requiring visitors to divest or empty their pockets.

