Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the February 13th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Evolv Technologies Trading Up 15.3 %
EVLVW opened at $0.48 on Friday. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Evolv Technologies news, Director Kevin M. Charlton bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,856.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Charlton purchased 8,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,856.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,808 shares of company stock valued at $166,919.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace; Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics; and Evolv Edge to detect non-metallic explosive devices, explosive devices, firearms, and tactical knives without requiring visitors to divest or empty their pockets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolv Technologies (EVLVW)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.