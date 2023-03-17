Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Down 5.2% in February

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 676,900 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 714,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Christopher W. Hamm bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,618 shares in the company, valued at $682,712.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher W. Hamm purchased 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $578,477.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Amplify Energy Company Profile

AMPY stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. Amplify Energy has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $10.38.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

