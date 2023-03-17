Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Decreases By 5.3%

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of EBMT opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 10.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBMT shares. Hovde Group lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 231,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

