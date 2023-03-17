Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 679,100 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 716,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Cadiz

In related news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 3,675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadiz

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 233,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI opened at $4.04 on Friday. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $225.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadiz in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

