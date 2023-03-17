Short Interest in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Drops By 5.1%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 588,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 620,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

First Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Bancorp has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.18 per share, with a total value of $26,972.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

