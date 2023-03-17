CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in February

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

CNFinance Price Performance

NYSE:CNF opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 480.28, a quick ratio of 436.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNFinance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,695,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CNFinance by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CNFinance by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CNFinance by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNFinance

(Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.