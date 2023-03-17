CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in February

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

CNFinance Price Performance

NYSE:CNF opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 480.28, a quick ratio of 436.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNFinance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,695,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CNFinance by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CNFinance by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CNFinance by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

