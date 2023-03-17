Traders Purchase Large Volume of KB Home Put Options (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 23,243 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 336% compared to the average volume of 5,331 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,680 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,255,000 after acquiring an additional 119,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 139,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

