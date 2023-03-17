CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 4.9 %

CORR opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $17.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

