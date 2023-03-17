FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

NYSE FBK opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

